These Are the Best Companies to Work for in 2021

When Glassdoor's 2020 list of the best places to work in the US came out in December of 2019, it would have been tough to guess how dramatically the world of work would change in the year to come. Between historic unemployment numbers, business closures, unionization pushes, and the rise of working from home, 2020 was, to understate the case, a transformative year for workplaces across the country.

Still, Glassdoor, a job listing site, has shared its 13th annual list of the best places to work in the US, and there isn't a whole lot of change there. At least, not a whole lot more than other years. Glassdoor implies that it may be the case that companies that cared about employees and made the list in the past continued to care about them through the pandemic.

"COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people," Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong said in a statement. "A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their employees. My congratulations go to all of this year’s outstanding Employees’ Choice Award winners."

The lists of the top 100 large companies and top 50 small companies are created through employee reviews voluntarily left on Glassdoor. Employees share opinions on the pros and cons of working for their employer, as well as details about how satisfied they are with their employer, the CEO, and job attributes like compensation, benefits, work-life balance, culture, and values.

The list featured 19 new companies this year, including Royal Caribbean Group (30), Pfizer (39), Northwell Health (65), Discover (92), and Box (94). At the other end of the spectrum, only three companies have made the list in all 13 years. They're Bain & Company, which reclaimed the top spot; Google; and Apple.

While this isn't a list of utopias (work remains work), there's a lot to dig through here. Here are the ten companies in both categories.