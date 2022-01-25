These Are the Best Places to Work in 2022

Some are calling it the great resignation. People are quitting their jobs in numbers unseen in many years.

Instead of digging into why, Glassdoor's recently-released annual study uses the site's cache of employee-generated data to single out the 100 best places to work in 2022. That could be useful information if you're one of the many who has left their job in search of greener pastures.

The list comes out every year based on millions of reviews of companies by the employees who work for them. The reviews hit a whole lot of topics, and Glassdoor pulls that all together to make a list of the best companies, according to their own employees.

Glassdoor says the average company rating across the site is 3.7 out of 5. The list this year is topped by NVIDIA, which garnered a 4.6. There are plenty of new entries overall, and there are now only three companies that have been on the list all 14 years that the list has been produced. That trio includes Bain & Company, Apple, and Google.

Other trends highlighted by Glassdoor include that tech was the most-represented industry with 40 of the companies coming from that sector. The next highest industries were retail and manufacturing, which had nine companies each on the list. As far as cities that were most frequently included, 30 companies call San Francisco home, nine are in Boston, eight are in Los Angeles, and seven are in New York City.

Here are the top 10 companies. You can see the full list of 100 at the Glassdoor website.

20. Rivian

19. LinkedIn

18. Delta Air Lines

17. Akamai

16. Adobe

15. Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

14. Twilio

13. Five9

12. NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

11. Royal Caribbean Group

10. Salesforce

9. Lululemon

8. Veterans United Home Loans

7. Google

6. Boston Consulting Group

5. Box

4. eXp Realty

3. Bain & Company

2. HubSpot

1. NVIDIA