These Are the Best Places to Work in 2023

Glassdoor, a job search and review site, annually pulls together data from its site to share what it believes are the best places to work across the US. The companies are ranked according to millions of reviews provided by employees.

It's not perfect, but it is interesting, particularly if you're scouring the internet for jobs. The reviews used to build the list touch on topics such as job satisfaction, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, and ratings of their CEO and managers. Glassdoor then constructs the 100 best places to work, as well as the 50 best small and medium businesses to work for. The latter category features companies with fewer than 1,000 employees.

This year's list features 37 companies that have never been on the list, including Gainsight, which grabbed the top spot. The list of newcomers also includes the LEGO Group (No. 21), Spotify (No. 90), and Toast Inc. (No. 96). Some companies that disappeared from the list last year have returned for the new installment, such as Netflix (No. 40) and Electronic Arts (No. 97).

As always, there is an ever-dwindling group of companies that have made the list every year. It's just Bain & Company and Google that have been part of the list for the full 15 years that Glassdoor has been doing this.

Here are the ten best places to work in 2023, according to Glassdoor.

10. In-N-Out Burger

9. ServiceNow

8. Google

7. Boston Consulting Group

6. MathWorks

5. NVIDIA

4. McKinsey & Company

3. Bain & Company

2. Box

1. Gainsight

These are the five best small and medium-sized companies to work for in 2023, according to Glassdoor.

5. Ironclad

4. Pariveda

3. J.J. Taylor

2. Telemynd

1. Goodwin Recruiting