This New Tool Tells You If You're Getting Paid Enough

If you've ever negotiated a new salary, asked for a raise, or secretly looked for a new and potentially higher paying job, then you know damn well that the subject of how much you get paid can be, well, a delicate dance. But now, employment website Glassdoor is trying to remove some of the scary ambiguity surrounding pay with a new tool that estimates the salary you should be earning based on your current job and experience.

Glassdoor launched the free tool, Know Your Worth, on Tuesday, saying it's designed to help you figure out if you're being paid fairly in your current job, if you should try to negotiate a raise, and if you should explore better paying jobs at other companies or better paying careers, according to a press release. The tool uses information about your work experience and current job to estimate your "market value" (what you should be earning), based on Glassdoor's expansive salary data, trends in today's job market, and other factors. Basically, it's cool and a little creepy at the same time.