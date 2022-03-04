This Irish Whiskey Has a Unique Japanese Twist

As we roll into spring and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s time for an Irish whiskey. If the usual fare isn’t getting you excited, even after years of atypical St. Paddy's celebrations, Glendalough is putting something distinctive on shelves.

The distillery has released Glendalough 7-Year-Old Single Malt Mizunara Finish, an Irish single malt whiskey finished in Japanese Mizunara barrels. The rare barrels made from oak found in the volcanic northern reaches of Japan provide a unique finish. Glendalough says that it is the first Irish distiller to have access to Mizunara barrels, which are more frequently seen used with Japanese whiskey.

Glendalough plans on making the new single malt an ongoing offering. It has previously released a couple of very limited edition whiskeys with this finish since it acquired its first Mizunara barrel in 2015. Those releases, however, were rare. It will now make this whiskey available throughout the year, distilling two small batches every year.

Part of the uniqueness is that there’s only one independent cooperage making the barrels, according to Glendalough. It's a finicky Japanese oak that is softer than the oak usually used in bourbon and Irish whiskey. It’s rare and expensive, but it’s also difficult to work with. Gary McLoughlin, Founder & Marketing Director of Glendalough, tells Thrillist cooperages can make a standard barrel in a day if it’s chugging along. The Mizunara barrels take a month each.

Moreover, the oak is very moist and takes three years to dry before it's ready to be formed into barrels. It absorbs water so well that on the distillery's first attempts at aging in the barrels, it found leaks not from the seams, but straight through the staves. It took a special concoction, recommended by the cooperage, made with fermented sour persimmons to stop the leaking.

Glendalough also tells Thrillist that since this is an ongoing project now, new expressions will be available down the road. You’ll have to wait a bit, but in six years, there should be a 13-year expression of the Mizunara finished whiskey. For now, the seven-year is what is available. The unique whiskey will run you $99.