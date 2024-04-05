It's About to Get More Expensive to Get Global Entry

The cost of flights are already pretty high—and airlines are rubbing salt in the wound by adding these new bag charges. JetBlue is going so far as to enact surge pricing for checked baggage. It sucks. And unfortunately, that's not the only part of travel that is going to be getting more expensive this year.

This week, US Customs and Border Patrol announced that a fee change is coming to several of its popular Trusted Traveler Programs. The fees for Global Entry, NEXUS, and SENTRI haven't changed in 15 years. But, starting on October 1, 2024, new pricing will go into effect. "As these programs have matured and expanded, updating the fee structures is critical to the continuation and management of the programs," a statement about the price increase from the CBP states.

Let's get into these fee changes. Here’s how much more each program will cost American travelers:

Global Entry, which allows expedited entry to pre-approved, low-risk travelers, will increase in cost from $100 to $120.

SENTRY, which is similar to Global Entry but is specifically for traveling entering the US using dedicated lanes at southern land border ports, will have a uniform fee of $120, instead of individualized pricing.

NEXUS, which is a program managed by CBP and Canada Border Services Agency for passage between the US and Canada, will increase in cost from $50 to $120.



One good piece of information about these new fee increases? Once the new pricing goes into effect this October, applicants under the age of 18 will not have to pay an application fee when a parent or legal guardian is already a member of or also applying to Global Entry, SENTRI, or NEXUS.

