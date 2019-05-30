A Bunch of People Got Destroyed Chasing a Cheese Wheel Down a Hill

No matter how strange you think your family traditions are, they probably don't rise to the gleeful lunacy of this one. Every year, a cadre of nimble-ish English folks chase a wheel of cheese down a very steep hill in the county of Gloucestershire. It's like the running of the bulls except for gleeful humans are the bulls and cheese is the crazy people running through the streets. Okay. It's not very much like that, but it kind of also is.
It's called the Gloucester Cheese Roll, and it's way more brutal than a simple description accurately communicates. The madness involves a group of people running full tilt down Cooper's Hill toward, er, everlasting prestige in the annals of cheesedom. It also requires a lot of falling and rolling.
The video of this year's Cheese Roll was shared by Urban Pitcures UK, and it's striking. (Also, slightly horrifying.) People truly sacrifice their body for the game. It's painful to watch. (You can see even more of it here.)
People still do it even though authorities officially canceled the event in 2010 over the very obvious health concerns. Of course, it takes a rebellious spirit to run down a hill after a dairy round, so its no surprise the authorities can't stop the lacto-loving participants from doing their thing.
Your reward for making it to the bottom on your feet? Well, it seems like a bunch of well-rested dudes who are bigger than you put their shoulder in your gut and lay you out. Fun.
