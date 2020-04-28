Reporter Becomes Relatable Legend After Appearing Sans Pants on 'Good Morning America'

The work from home lifestyle does not include pants, unless you're a Good Morning America reporter. In that case you wear a suit, so that America can, indeed, have a good morning. And you don't try to half-suit it like ABC reporter Will Reeve, who accidentally showed a little too much thigh on GMA and ultimately suffered extreme internet consequences.

The pantsless incident shocked the nation on April 28, when the ABC reporter hopped on a call to discuss how drones were being used to deliver prescriptions to retirement homes. But Reeve seemed to be relying a little too much on the chyron to conceal the fact that he was only wearing what he later claimed on Twitter to be shorts. These "shorts" were much more apparent when the duel screens returned and Reeve chatted briefly with host Amy Robach.

Although I'm sure many Americans noticed something off about his unform, public discourse on the matter really took off when Twitter user Adam Graham posted a photograph on Twitter.