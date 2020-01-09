This Company Will Pay You $50 an Hour to Party Without Drinking

The jury's still out on Dry January. Maybe it'll inspire a healthier relationship with alcohol or maybe you'll spend February pounding White Claws to make up for lost time. But if there was ever a time to quit the bottle -- at least temporarily -- it's now. That's because a Swedish-based company called Gnista Spirits will pay you to party... sober.
The non-alcoholic beverage maker is on the hunt for two "highly experienced party animals" to hit the town sans booze. You'll spend the ultimate night out in Stockholm -- overpriced dinner, pregame, clubbing 'til dawn, the works -- the only caveat is that you can't drink. You'll swap those tequila shots for mocktails.
"Gnista is newly launched and proud to offer the only non-alcoholic spirit that truly resembles a fine spirit," the job description reads. "Taste wise this statement has been verified by a number of established bartenders and industry experts. Now it’s time to put the feeling to the test."
As for the selling point? Gnista is not only paying $50 an hour, but also covering travel and hotel expenses for you and a friend. You'll score a stay at Stockholm's trendy Downtown Camper, dinner for two and unlimited drinks.
"The Gnista product development department needs first-hand intelligence on how Gnista consumption affects the desire to dance until dawn, inspire you to let loose (using your tie as a headband?) and if it gives you that pizza-craving Netflix bingeing (placebo) hangover," the company said.
So what is Gnista looking for in an applicant? Anyone that "lives for the weekends." And not someone that's already sober. The opposite, in fact. If tequila and table dancing are your thing, apply. Being "single and ready to mingle," outgoing, and fluent in english and/or Swedish is a bonus.
Up for the task? Fill out your deets here.
