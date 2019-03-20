Goat Sworn in as Mayor of Vermont Town, Immediately Poops on Floor

This isn't going to make any sense at first, but bear with us: A goat was elected mayor of Fair Haven, Vermont, and its first order of business was to poop on the floor.
For some context, Fair Haven, Vermont is a town of 2,500. Its whole goat-as-elected-official thing started when Town Manager Joseph Gunter decided that the best way to fundraise for a new playground was to charge kids (probably more likely their parents) $5 each to vote on an animal mayor of their choice.
"What I'm hoping is they took away a little sense of civic pride, you know, taking part in the community, going down to the voting places on voting day. I hope that they got excited about it went down and took part," Gunter told WCAX.
So on Tuesday, 3-year-old Lincoln the Nubian goat was democratically elected as mayor of Fair Haven -- over steep competition from more than a dozen animals, including a dog named Stella who sucked a baby pacifier, according to the Burlington Free Press. It's unclear whether the pacifier suggested the level-headed qualities needed to lead a small Vermont town, but in any case, it wasn't enough to carry the day. Lincoln won with 13 votes.
As noble and novel as this approach to fundraising was, it wasn't as effective as might be hoped. WCAX notes that just $100 toward a goal of $70,000 was raised.
After being sworn in, Lincoln signed the Oath of Office with her right front hoof, and as her first order of official business, prodigiously defecated on the floor.
Maybe she was nervous about all the responsibility?
A Lattice House in Costa Rica
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.