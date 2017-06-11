This Goat Wandered into a Starbucks for Her Morning Coffee Fix

Most Starbucks workers are more than used to dealing with lifeless pre-coffee customers/zombies early in the morning. But even that probably couldn't prepare the baristas at a Rohnert Park, CA, Starbucks for a particularly shocking guest they encountered early on Sunday morning: an escaped goat.
In a humorous Facebook post describing the incident, Rohnert Park authorities said the goat, name Millie, had been wandering around a strip mall before she found her way into the Starbucks. Employees at the store were preparing to open for the day and tried to lure Millie back outside with a banana. Instead, the coffee-loving goat made herself comfortable, wandering the cafe and chewing on a cardboard box, according to a report by a local CBS station. She probably mistook it for a bran muffin.
Missing a goat? Imagine our dispatcher's surprise when she received a couple of calls early this morning advising...
Posted by City of Rohnert Park Police & Fire on Sunday, April 10, 2016
Perhaps the incident foreshadows another new chapter in the burgeoning animal-themed cafe trend. Forget about cat cafes and even hedgehog cafes, because goat cafes are obviously the future.
