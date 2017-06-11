News

This Goat Wandered into a Starbucks for Her Morning Coffee Fix

City of Rohnert Park Police & Fire

Most Starbucks workers are more than used to dealing with lifeless pre-coffee customers/zombies early in the morning. But even that probably couldn't prepare the baristas at a Rohnert Park, CA, Starbucks for a particularly shocking guest they encountered early on Sunday morning: an escaped goat.

In a humorous Facebook post describing the incident, Rohnert Park authorities said the goat, name Millie, had been wandering around a strip mall before she found her way into the Starbucks. Employees at the store were preparing to open for the day and tried to lure Millie back outside with a banana. Instead, the coffee-loving goat made herself comfortable, wandering the cafe and chewing on a cardboard box, according to a report by a local CBS station. She probably mistook it for a bran muffin. 

Missing a goat? Imagine our dispatcher's surprise when she received a couple of calls early this morning advising...

Posted by City of Rohnert Park Police & Fire on Sunday, April 10, 2016

After receiving multiple calls about the wondering barn yard animal, Rohnert Park police Sgt. Rick Bates managed to take Millie into custody and transported her to a nearby animal shelter while authorities tracked down her owner. She was later picked up and returned to her home at a farm around the corning from the mall, according to a subsequent post from the police.

Perhaps the incident foreshadows another new chapter in the burgeoning animal-themed cafe trend. Forget about cat cafes and even hedgehog cafes, because goat cafes are obviously the future.

