Godiva Is Closing More Than 100 Stores in North America

Part of the fun of buying a box of chocolates is the IRL assembly. Pieces shine like jewels behind glass and you choose them like diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires fit for a crown. Some ganache over here, a little caramel over there, add some nuts, why not, and make sure to include every shade of chocolate. It’s close to the least you can do and still prove you put some thought into the thing.

And with Godiva shuttering 128 physical locations in the US, that experience will have to move elsewhere.

“Of course, this decision was difficult because of the care we have for our dedicated and hardworking chocolatiers who will be impacted,” CEO Nurtac Afridi is quoted as saying in a Food Business News article. “We are grateful for all they have done to make wonderful moments for our consumers and spread happiness through incredible customer service and living our values and behaviors.”

Godiva’s chocolate bars, biscuits, and familiar gold boxes are still expected to sell in other retail locations and online, Afridi said.

“Godiva is already available in many retailers in North America, and we will continue to increase our presence there while always upholding the premium quality, taste and innovation that we have been renowned for since we were founded in Brussels in 1926.”