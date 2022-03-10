Godiva Just Debuted a New Ice Cream Line with 7 Flavors

Godiva is known for its premium chocolate, the high-quality stuff you only eat on special occasions and get gifted on holidays. Now, you can indulge in Godiva's rich flavor profiles just about any time you want. The chocolatier partnered with Boardwalk Frozen Treats to bring Godiva ice cream to grocery stores nationwide.

Godiva ice cream comes in seven flavors inspired by the company's best-selling and classic chocolates. These are the flavors you'll be able to try:

Chocolate Strawberry Ice Cream is made with strawberry ice cream and has strawberry pieces, a dark chocolate swirl, and dark chocolate flakes.

Midnight Swirl Ice Cream Dark starts with chocolate ice cream and is finished off with a fudge swirl and dark chocolate flakes.

Hazelnut Crunch Ice Cream has vanilla ice cream with chocolatey hazelnut swirl and crunchy hazelnut brittle pieces added for the ultimate hazelnut ice cream.

Mint Medallion Ice Cream comes with white mint ice cream, a fudge swirl, and dark chocolate flakes.

Praline Cone Crunch Ice Cream hits all the right notes with chocolate ice cream, dipped waffle cone pieces, chocolate ribbon, and pieces of almond praline crunchies.

Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream has chocolate ice cream with a salted caramel swirl and baked brownie pieces.

Caramel Embrace Ice Cream starts with vanilla ice cream and adds a milk chocolate caramel swirl and milk chocolate caramel cups.



"When perfecting the Godiva ice cream recipes, we wanted to ensure every bite reminded our fans of Godiva's iconic chocolate pieces," said Godiva's Global Executive Chef, Thierry Muret in a press release. "We worked tirelessly to perfect the flavors to ensure we encapsulated the classic decadence that Godiva is known for."

You'll be able to find these seven ultra-luxurious chocolate flavors on shelves with a suggested retail price of $5.49. Albertsons, Safeway, Kroger, Food Lion, and Publix are some of the major grocery chains carrying the ice cream. To find some near you, head to Godiva's website.