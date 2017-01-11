'Godzilla' El Niño Update: Floods, Mudslides, and Mayhem

On Thursday, NOAA forecasters gave an update on the impending El Niño -- the climate phenomenon involving abnormally warm Pacific surface temperatures -- saying it could be the strongest on record. Also, a NASA climatologist said this: "This definitely has the potential of being the Godzilla El Niño."

So, apparently El Niño will now be using its atomic breath to bring massive storms to the West Coast.

According to the NOAA, the Pacific continues to see warmer than average temperatures, and there is a 90% chance that El Niño will continue through the winter and into the spring. Images released by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory show that this El Niño is stronger than the 1997 El Niño was at this time.