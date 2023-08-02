Going Is Giving Away 23 Free Flights This Month, Here's How to Get One

Going, fka Scott's Cheap Flights, is celebrating the company's eighth birthday the way everyone should celebrate their birthday: by giving presents to us. Going will be giving away one free flight each weekday throughout the month of August, as a thank you to the loyal members of the service.

Fortunately, your loyalty to Going can start right now, and you'll still be eligible to win one of these free flights. Anyone who creates a free Going account in August will be able to win—as well as all of you long-time members. For those unfamiliar with Going (or Scott's Cheap Flights) the company is a travel service that's known for finding out-of-this-world cheap flight prices. In the eight years it has existed, Going says it has saved more than two million people over $500 million on flights.

Here's how to enter to win. After you log into your Going account, find a deal you want to book. Then, head to Going's Instagram page and find that day's giveaway post and leave a comment about which deal you want to book. New giveaway posts will be posted each day at 6 am ET, and winners will be announced the following day. You can enter every day, just make sure you're commenting on the current post.