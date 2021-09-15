José Andrés' Spanish Tapas Kit Is Now Available on Goldbelly with Nationwide Shipping
The famed Spanish chef is bringing his classic dishes to customers nationwide.
José Andrés isn't just an angel in human form and the man behind World Central Kitchen. He's also a renowned chef-slash-restauranteur touted for his portfolio of acclaimed eateries across the US. And now, you don't even to travel to experience his famed Spanish-style cooking. Andrés has partnered with Goldbelly to bring his Paella and Tapas kits straight to your door.
Goldbelly's latest chef collab, which follows Guy Fieri's own partnership with the food shipping platform earlier this year, features meal kits for Andrés' Paella, "Secretly" Perfect Iberico Pork Steak Dinner, a Spanish Ribey Steak Dinner, Tapas the José Andrés Way, and Burnt Basque Cheesecake.
"I opened Mercado Little Spain so people could experience firsthand my love of Spain, from the culture to the cuisine," Andrés was quoted as saying in a statement to Thrillist. "I want to bring the tastiest bite of jamón ibérico, the celebration of a tapas party, and the decadent unparalleled texture and flavor of a Basque cheesecake to every home in America. With Goldbelly, now everyone can embrace the Spanish spirit!"
Here's the full lineup:
José’s Iconic Paella Dinner Kit (serves 3, $179): Features all of the ingredients to replicate Chef José’s’ iconic Paella de Gamba Roja with red shrimp.
José's “Secretly” Perfect Iberico Pork Steak Dinner (serves 4, $199): Includes the prized “secreto Iberico de bellota” cut of pork from the Iberico pig’s shoulder, as well as a side of traditional aioli sauce & pan con tomate.
Spanish Ribeye Steak Dinner Kit (serves 6, $329): Featuring Wagyu ribeye with a crisp gem lettuce salad, spring onions, smoky confit piquillo peppers, and a sherry vinaigrette.
Tapas the José Andrés Way (serves 4-6, $179: This Tapas kit inncludes rich chicken croquetas, a Pan de Cristal loaf for pan con tomate, Manchego cheese, aged Ibérico ham, salchichón ibérico de bellota, and chorizo ibérico de bellota.
Burnt Basque Cheesecake (serves 12, $119): A Spanish-style dessert baked on high temps to accomplish its golden exterior and smooth center with nutty caramel.
"For many years I’ve been personally inspired by the work and passion of Chef José Andrés," Founder and CEO of Goldbelly Joe Ariel said in a statement. "In addition to his tremendous humanitarian work, José has introduced the incredible flavors of Spain to an American audience. We’re excited to announce that you can now Goldbelly his signature dishes right to your door, anywhere nationwide for the first time. I can’t wait to order my own paella kit, which comes with a real paella pan—a next-level at home culinary experience!"