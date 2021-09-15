José Andrés' Spanish Tapas Kit Is Now Available on Goldbelly with Nationwide Shipping

José Andrés isn't just an angel in human form and the man behind World Central Kitchen. He's also a renowned chef-slash-restauranteur touted for his portfolio of acclaimed eateries across the US. And now, you don't even to travel to experience his famed Spanish-style cooking. Andrés has partnered with Goldbelly to bring his Paella and Tapas kits straight to your door.

Goldbelly's latest chef collab, which follows Guy Fieri's own partnership with the food shipping platform earlier this year, features meal kits for Andrés' Paella, "Secretly" Perfect Iberico Pork Steak Dinner, a Spanish Ribey Steak Dinner, Tapas the José Andrés Way, and Burnt Basque Cheesecake.

"I opened Mercado Little Spain so people could experience firsthand my love of Spain, from the culture to the cuisine," Andrés was quoted as saying in a statement to Thrillist. "I want to bring the tastiest bite of jamón ibérico, the celebration of a tapas party, and the decadent unparalleled texture and flavor of a Basque cheesecake to every home in America. With Goldbelly, now everyone can embrace the Spanish spirit!"