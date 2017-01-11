Bring Home These 'Golden Girls' Action Figures and Thank Them for Being a Friend

If you don't collect action figures, you're about to start. Funko, the makers of pop culture action figures, has a special edition set of Golden Girls figures that are just begging to be your friend. The set includes the whole crew, Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and a purse-wielding Sophia ready to smack you for being an uppity know-it-all youth.

Unfortunately, the set is a limited edition and can currently only be found at this year's New York Comic-Con. The Golden Girls ReAction Figures will only be available at Funko's Comic Con booth and to get access to that booth you have to enter a lottery. Anyone who gets in has a one-item-per-ticket limit on what they can pick up while they're at the booth. So these aren't going to be easy to come by.