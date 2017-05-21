News

Holy Sophia, 'Golden Girls' Clue Is a Real Thing

By Published On 05/21/2017 By Published On 05/21/2017
Golden Girls Clue
USAopoly | Thrillist

Trending

related

Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks Are Running for Office in 2020

related

Scarlett Johansson Makes Surprise 'SNL' Appearance to Sing With Alec Baldwin

related

Why Netflix's 'Okja' Is the Best (and Worst) Kids Movie Ever

related

Teens Climbed the Golden Gate Bridge and Filmed the Terrifying Stunt

Stuff You'll Like

related

Netflix's New Animal Rights Thriller 'Okja' Stars the Most Adorable Pig Ever

related

An Insane Feeding Frenzy Broke Out When He Tossed a Tuna in the Water

related

People Are Completely Stumped By This First-Grade Math Problem

For its surprisingly large legion of superfans, The Golden Girls is perfect. But even a superfan has to admit that a crossover episode with Murder She Wrote would have been amazing. Imagine the quartet of sassy retirees spending a weekend in Cabot Cover, murder capital of television America.

While it's not possible to Emmett Brown into history and make that happen, you can get pretty close with this soon-to-be-released Golden Girls edition of the board game Clue. Only, to make the game as Golden Girls-y as possible, the octogenarians aren't trying to solve a murder mystery. They're trying to figure out who ate the last piece of cheesecake.

Golden Girls Clue
USAopoly

Was it Blanche in Dorothy's bedroom wearing a bathrobe? Was it Rose in the lanai in her feathered slippers?

The board is a map of Blanche's house with six possible suspects -- the four stars plus Stan and Miles -- and the "weapons" used to eat the cheesecake include a feathered slipper, a Rattan chair, a bathrobe, lipstick, whipped cream, and Sophia's purse. It's serious stuff. 

Golden Girls Clue
USAopoloy

You'll be able to schedule your first Golden Girls Clue tournament at the Golden Girls cafe when the game is released in June. Don't leave your Golden Girls action figures at home. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These Are The Top Ten Companies Americans Want to Work For
News

related

READ MORE
Man Walks Straight Through a Mirror in this Spooky Optical Illusion
News

related

READ MORE
Whole Foods Has Free Delivery This Weekend Thanks to 'Master of None'
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More