‘Golden Girls’ Cruise Will Set Sail Next Year, Complete With Bar Crawl & Drag Queens

Gather your squad and prepare to say “thank you for being a friend” in a major way. A Golden Girls cruise is coming in 2020, and it sounds like more than fans of the show could have ever dreamed of. Hell, even Dorothy would be hard pressed to find something to hate about it.
The Golden Girls at Sea cruise will sail around the Western Caribbean from Rose, Blanche, Dorothy, and Sophia’s native Miami (obviously), celebrating the iconic sitcom. The cruise, billed as a “once-in-a-lifetime gathering,” is five nights and will include a bar crawl; fancy dress party and dinner; bingo night; karaoke at Blanche’s old haunt, the Rusty Anchor; a Golden Girls stage show with drag queens; a costume contest; and more. Basically, it’s everything the girls and their fans would want from a vacation.
The sitcom-themed cruise was created by Flip Phone Events. It’s set to take place on the cruise ship Celebrity Infinity, which measures 965 feet. The ship has a 2,170 person occupancy, which is a whole lot of Golden Girls fans. The “Golden Girls at Sea” cruise costs $1,000 per person for a standard cabin and a little under $1,200 for a deluxe room with a balcony. All prices are based on double occupancy and each ticket includes perks like unlimited drinks, a $300 on-board credit, and free WiFi.
While aboard the ship, guests will travel from Miami to Key West, Florida to Cozumel, Mexico and back again. It’ll make stops along the way, so you and your crew can get the lay of the land, too. The “Golden Girls at Sea” is set to embark on February 24, 2020 and return to port February 29, 2020.
Mark your calendars and start planning your group costume now because the competition is likely to be fierce. Do Blanche proud and prepare to let loose with your people.
What to Do at Your Super Bowl Party If You Don't Like Football
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.