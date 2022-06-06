A 'Golden Girls'-Themed Restaurant Is Opening in Los Angeles

If you're missing the girls Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia, yes, we're talking about The Golden Girls, then it might be time to take a trip out to California this summer. The first official Golden Girls restaurant comes from the same hospitality titan that brought us similarly nostalgic pop-ups like 90210's Peach Pit and Saved by the Bell's "Saved by the Max."

Derek Berry's latest project celebrates the iconic television series with a Beverly Hills restaurant and bar "that transports guests the moment they walk through the doors and into the world of this endearing fan favorite," Food & Wine reports. The pop-up, which will reportedly emphasize desserts, is licensed by the actual show and is launching in partnership with events platform Bucket Listers in July.

"Bringing The Golden Girls to life has always been a dream of mine," Berry said, according to the outlet. "Our team is confident that both die hard fans of the show and first timers alike will leave with a deeper appreciation for the show's lasting legacy."