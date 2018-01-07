How to Watch the 2018 Golden Globes Live Tonight

While the Golden Globes are often regarded as the boozy, less-serious cousin of the Academy Awards, the 75th Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Sunday, January 7, is expected to be a bit different. As the first major awards show since the explosive Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct sandal and the subsequent #metoo and #timesup movements, all eyes are on the Globes and host Seth Meyers to see how Hollywood grapples with the cultural reckoning on one of its biggest nights.
Here's everything you need to know to watch the event on TV or streaming on your devices.
Who is the host of the Golden Globes?
Comedian Seth Meyers, who has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, will host this year's Golden Globes ceremony. On top of the usual task of entertaining millions of viewers as host, Meyers faces the challenge of setting the right tone in respect to the the #metoo and #timesup movements and the numerous sexual misconduct scandals that have rattled the industry in recent months. In the days leading up to the awards, Meyers indicated he's not going to shy away from the subject.
"We're certainly going to address it," he said in an interview with NBC News. "As to the tone that we hit, I think that's a discussion we'll be having up to... the minute we walk on stage."
Meyers hosted the 66th Emmy Awards in 2014.
What time does the Golden Globe Awards start?
The 75th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will begin at 5pm PT/8pm ET on Sunday, January 7 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The hotel has hosted the awards show since 1961.
When does the red carpet coverage start?
If you want to make a whole night out of the Golden Globes, you can tune into the two-hour live coverage from the red carpet before the show, starting at 3pm PT/6pm ET.
This year, the official Golden Globes Facebook page will provide the exclusive live stream from the red carpet, while E! News will broadcast televised live coverage on the E! network channel, its website (with a cable account login), and the E! News app. E! will also have a 360-degree live camera.
How do I watch the Golden Globes?
As always, the easiest way to watch the Golden Globes ceremony is to simply tune in to your local NBC affiliate via a cable subscription, satellite provider, or an over-the-air antenna on your TV. For example, you'll want to flip to channel 4 in the NYC area. Again, the show starts at 5pm PT/8pm ET.
Is there a Golden Globes live stream?
Yep. Unlike last year, you can conveniently stream the Golden Globes live online via NBC's website and NBC's mobile apps. However, you'll still need login credentials for a cable or satellite TV provider, or know someone who's willing to share theirs.
Can I still watch the Golden Globes without cable?
If you're among the many people who have dumped cable for an over-the-top TV subscription service, you can still watch the Golden Globes. Services such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, YouTube TV, and Hulu's live TV plan offer local NBC channels in some areas. Just check your subscription's local listings for your local NBC affiliate and watch by tuning in to that channel.
If you have neither cable nor an over-the-top TV service, there's a good chance you can still catch the show live. Many of the aforementioned services offer free trials, so all you'll have to do is sign up and remember to cancel the subscription before you're charged when the trial expires. We recommend setting a reminder on your phone so you don't forget.
