Why Celebrities Are Wearing Black at The Golden Globes

If you're tuning in to the Golden Globes red carpet media stampede this Sunday, you'll definitely notice a difference when it comes to celebrity-garb at the glitzy event. In fact, you'll likely see an ocean of black dresses, as actresses are expected to wear a uniform shade of black to protest sexual harassment and assault in the motion picture industry and beyond. Many male performers are expected to follow the actresses' stylistic lead by wearing black as well, instead of the traditional cat-walk attire that's graced the red carpet for years.
Spearheading the event is Time's Up, an organization created in the aftermath of a New York Times story that unearthed years of sexual and psychological abuse by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Beyond the black dresses at the award ceremony, Time's Up seeks to promote gender parity in the entertainment industry, and has raised nearly $15 million for a legal defense fund, according to CNN.
Since red carpet events are usually an excuse for celebs to flaunt flashy designer outfits, Sunday's press gaggle should provide a different sort of entertainment. For celebrity stylist Karla Welch, the message is "bigger than a best dressed list."
"Honestly, for this, it wouldn't be an option to not wear black," Welch told CNN. "I can't imagine working [with] an actor who wouldn't want to support this," she said.
Time's Up is reportedly helping with a little stylistic flare by providing pins to adorn some of the outfits. It also has plenty of merch:
The organization was created by a slew of notable actresses, including Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Shonda Rhimes and over 300 hundred other women in the entertainment business, reports Variety.
The pre-ceremony event at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles will attract scores of TV viewers, and participants in the protest will reportedly promote the endeavor online with the hashtag #WhyWeWearBlack. You can tune into the red carpet frenzy this Sunday on E! News at 6 p.m. Eastern, or check out the livestreamed version on the Golden Globes Facebook page at the same time.
