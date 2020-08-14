This Brewery Is Delivering Beer & Adoptable Dogs to People's Doors

The whole coronavirus pandemic came as a surprise to us all, but now that we're pushing month six, we've sort of settled into this socially distanced lifestyle. And while we might not be baking as much sourdough as we once were, my two favorite quarantine trends have stood the test of these trying times: at-home happy hours and adopting dogs.

And now, lucky drinkers in California can get both pups and booze delivered right to their doors. LA-based Golden Road Brewing is celebrating National Dog Day in the absolute best way -- by bringing its Hazy Pup IPA and adoptable dogs from Wags & Walks to customers.

Between August 27 and August 29 from 12pm to 4pm, anyone that orders the brewery's Hazy Pup IPA in the LA area can get two six-packs delivered, a discount on future purchases, some swag (stickers, koozies, etc.), and 20 minutes of playtime with the rescue pups.