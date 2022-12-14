This New Train Route Connects Some of Switzerland's Most Idyllic Towns

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Switzerland's newest panoramic train route will take you on a journey through gorgeous green pastures and adorable Alpine villages all while providing you with incomparable views. The Montreux Oberland Bernois (MOB) railway's GoldenPass Express directly connects three of the country's most popular tourist destinations: Montreux, Gstaad, and Interlaken. But this journey hasn't always been possible. In the past, tourists would have to take more than one train to get to their final destination.

But now, the MOB railway has carved out its own special route made possible by new railcar technology. The company's new trains are capable of changing the gauge of their wheels and the height of their coach bodies in order to accommodate different track sizes and train platform heights. Now passengers can stay in their seats throughout the entirety of the roughly three-hour trip. Instead of focusing on when and where their next train transfer is, they can fully immerse themselves in the gorgeous scenery passing by the train's giant panoramic windows.



All told, the train upgrades ended up costing MOB a whopping $93.5 million (89 million Swiss Francs) for just 23 vehicles, CNN reports.

Passengers aboard the GoldenPass Express have a choice of three classes: First Class, Second Class, and Prestige Class. First and Prestige Class travelers have the option to book an at-seat dining service. To get things started, the new trains will run from Montreux to Interlaken and vice-versa just once a day. The service will ramp up to four return trips per day beginning June 11. Tickets and more information are available here.