Goldfish Is Teaming Up with Dunkin' for a Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Cracker

It's almost PSL season whether you like it or not. But if 7-Eleven, Oreo, and Krispy Kreme's pumpkin spice launches weren't enough to signal you to the start of the season, maybe this will: Goldfish is teaming up with Dunkin' to release an iteration of its own.

In an unlikely partnership, the cracker maker and coffee king are creating Pumpkin Spice Grahams reminiscent of a beloved donut flavor. The all-new innovation, which hits stores everywhere on September 1, boasts notes of pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices. Think: cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.

"We continue to take Goldfish® to the next level with new, delicious and unexpected partnerships. The new limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Graham crackers bring together two fun and iconic brands to give pumpkin spice lovers a new way to experience the sweet side of their favorite snack," Chief Marketing Officer for Campbell Snacks Janda Lukin said in a news release. "This is the first time Goldfish is tapping into the pumpkin spice season and we couldn't be more excited to partner with the brand that knows pumpkin spice the best."