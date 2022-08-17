Goldfish Is Teaming Up with Dunkin' for a Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Cracker
PSL season has officially commenced.
It's almost PSL season whether you like it or not. But if 7-Eleven, Oreo, and Krispy Kreme's pumpkin spice launches weren't enough to signal you to the start of the season, maybe this will: Goldfish is teaming up with Dunkin' to release an iteration of its own.
In an unlikely partnership, the cracker maker and coffee king are creating Pumpkin Spice Grahams reminiscent of a beloved donut flavor. The all-new innovation, which hits stores everywhere on September 1, boasts notes of pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices. Think: cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.
"We continue to take Goldfish® to the next level with new, delicious and unexpected partnerships. The new limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Graham crackers bring together two fun and iconic brands to give pumpkin spice lovers a new way to experience the sweet side of their favorite snack," Chief Marketing Officer for Campbell Snacks Janda Lukin said in a news release. "This is the first time Goldfish is tapping into the pumpkin spice season and we couldn't be more excited to partner with the brand that knows pumpkin spice the best."
For those that can't wait for the broader September release, Dunkin' and Goldfish are giving fans an early taste on August 18 at 12 pm. You can snag the Pumpkin Spice Grahams exclusively through TikTok. Just head over to the link in bio at @Goldfishsmiles on Thursday.
"Together with Goldfish, we're bringing fans a new snack to reach for during one of the most popular seasons of the year: pumpkin spice season!" Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin' Brian Gilbert said in the release. "Limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams embody everything we love about this special time, from the warm pumpkin spices you find in our delicious latte or notes of our classic donut glaze in our baked goods. We're confident this will be a real treat for all the pumpkin spice aficionados out there."