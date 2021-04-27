Goldfish & Frank's RedHot Teamed Up for New Hot Sauce-Flavored Crackers

More times than not, food is just a vehicle to get a little Frank's RedHot in my system. I'll douse just about anything in the cayenne pepper-flavored favorite, and apparently, I'm not the only with the idea. Goldfish has officially partnered with Frank's RedHot to create its spiciest crackers yet.

The hot sauce maker and snack purveyor have teamed up for a limited-edition flavor set to hit aisles beginning May 2021. The heat-forward crackers feature Frank's classic flavors with notes of vinegar and aged cayenne peppers for the perfect flavor balance.

"We learned that adults are big fans of Goldfish and it’s an appetite we’ve never fully satisfied,” chief marketing officer for Campbell Snacks Janda Lukin said in a press release. “Hot’ is the #1 most requested Goldfish flavor across social, so we wanted to bring the heat with an unexpected partnership between Goldfish and Frank’s that fans will love."