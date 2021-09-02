Goldfish Is Introducing Jalapeño Popper-Flavored Crackers

You could say I have a penchant for spicy foods. I easily run through a bottle of hot sauce each week and once ate a whole jalapeño to prove a point. For my fellow pals with tastebuds of steel, I've got news. Goldfish just unveiled its latest creation, Jalapeño Popper-flavored crackers.

The all-new flavor, which is making its way to stores this fall, has got that same bold and cheesy Goldfish taste we know and love, but with a real kick for the spice fiends.

"Hot and spicy flavored snacks are on the rise, and so is '90s nostalgia. With a hit of heat, our savory and cheesy Jalapeño Popper Goldfish bring this unique '90s flavor to the Goldfish family," Vice President of Marketing Danielle Brown said in a press release. "To take it to the next level, we connected the flavor of the '90s with the fashion of the '90s and… it's all that!"

To celebrate the '90s-inspired launch, Goldfish partnered with iconic denim brand JNCO to bring another phenomenon back, the ultra wide-legged jean. Fittingly, the oversized design features pockets large enough for storing an entire bag of Jalapeño Popper Goldfish.

"JNCO is about celebrating individuality and embracing art, culture, and creativity. When our friends at Goldfish presented an idea to celebrate the '90s together, we were thrilled to combine JNCO's iconic wide leg style and this nostalgic Goldfish flavor in such an exciting way," Vice President of JNCO Los Angeles Camilla Revah said in the release.

You can snag the limited-edition flavor at major retailers this season for $2.69 a bag. The jeans are also on sale if you need a pair of pants that can handle your snacks.