Goldfish Is Partnering with Old Bay Seasoning for Its Boldest Flavor Yet

Old Bay Seasoning has cultivated quite a loyal fanbase, and in recent years, the iconic brand has only extended its reach, including its own hot sauce. Now it adds a collaboration with Goldfish.

According to the brand, fans have long-been sprinkling their Goldfish crackers with Old Bay's blend of 18 herbs and spices, making the partnership a no-brainer. The collaboration features the fan-favorite crackers with the spice blend we already know and love, including black pepper, paprika, celery salt, and red pepper flakes.

"What I find most exciting about this partnership is that once again, Goldfish is showing up for our flavor enthusiasts in a big, bold way," Chief Marketing Officer for Campbells Snacks Janda Lukin said in a press release. "Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish harnesses the fandom of two iconic brands and brings consumers a new way to experience their favorite zesty flavor in a fun on their beloved fish-shaped cracker, just in time for summer."

The Old Bay Goldfish are now available nationwide for $2.79 per 6.6-ounce bag.

