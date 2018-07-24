People Are Flipping Out About the Goldfish Cracker Recall

Like a love of dinosaurs and the chicken pox, Goldfish crackers are a pillar of childhood. Unfortunately for kids and adults still snacking on animal-shaped snacks, four types of Goldfish crackers have been recalled. Pepperidge Farm announced the recall Tuesday, upsetting anyone holding a bag of Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, or Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.
Every recall upsets people who are clearing something delicious out of their cupboards. But the Goldfish recall appears to have struck a nerve. Across social media, people expressed disappointment about their favorite snack. A weird number of people noted that they were eating the crackers as they read the recall notice. (Some, unperturbed by the announcement, didn't bother to stop eating.)
And how could the reaction to the recall be complete without people repurposing the "Pepperidge Farm Remembers" meme for these troubled days of snacking?
Like the recent recall of Ritz Crackers, this recall is linked to a whey powder contamination. It's best to toss the crackers if the ones in your cupboard match any of the recalled products. Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Go for a banana if you're in dire need of a snack. No matter how good pretzel Goldfish crackers are, it's not worth the risk.
