Godfish Recalls 4 Different Flavors Due to Salmonella Scare

A source of cheap carbohydrates and artificially-flavored filler, Gold Fish are more likely to get stuck between your teeth and give you bad breath than get you sick. But your favorite couch-side snack is now the subject of a recall, Pepperidge Farm announced on Tuesday, after salmonella was detected by one of the company's ingredient suppliers in a batch of whey powder seasoning.
The recall is part of a growing string of outbreaks, including a massive recall of salads from 3,000 McDonald's locations throughout the country, which is fast giving casual dining and snacking some unfortunate consequences. In a tweet on Tuesday, Pepperidge Farm laid bare the extent of the recall, which affects four varieties: Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.
The company notes that the tainted food was distributed "throughout the United States," but that no one has reportedly fallen ill after consuming the product:
The scare is part of a larger contamination of foods containing whey powder. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sent out an alert on Friday, advising the public about the threat, writing: "The whey powder is an FDA-regulated product that is being voluntarily recalled by the producer, Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI). Additional FSIS-regulated products containing the recalled whey powder may be added to this public health alert as more information becomes available."
CNN reports that other notable snack brands, including Ritz Crackers, have recalled items throughout the country out of an abundance of caution. The salmonella scourge has also tainted raw turkey, according to Newsweek, with 40 people falling ill and seeking medical attention across 26 states since July 11.
According to the CDC, "salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 450 deaths in the United States every year," and around 1 million of the causes are linked to food. The primary symptoms, diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, last anywhere from four to seven days and usually go away without treatment.
Suffice it to say that you can always eat an apple when you're fixing for a snack.
