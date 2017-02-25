This Golfer Played In His Underwear on Live Television

Not since the days of Happy Gilmore has a golfer rejected the game’s formalized culture with such force. Just look at those tighty-whities. And that backswing. Stefani chopped at the ball with the sun cascading onto his pasty back, while his poor caddie watched over his pants.

Despite his semi-nude efforts, Stefani did not make the tournament’s preliminary cut and advance to the next round. He did however, play golf in his underwear on live television, which is a feat only the brave can attest to.