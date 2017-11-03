Forget the Sandwich Debate. Is a Hot Dog a Snack?

Despite clear rulings on the issue by everyone from Thrillist’s former copy editor to Jimmy Kimmel, the classic American debate over whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich never seems to die. But now, a new and equally disturbing question about our nation’s preferred tubed meat threatens to divide us even further: Is a hot dog a snack?
In this week's episode of Thrillist's new series, Snack Talk, host Justin Warner asks Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal of YouTube's Good Mythical Morning to help him definitively rule on what makes a snack a snack. The three-person panel of Supreme Snack Justices weigh in various snackable foods -- everything from muffins to charcuterie -- before deciding once and for all whether these foods deserve to be called snacks. The debate over whether hot dogs deserve the title is perhaps the most contentious. Watch and find out what they decide.
