Food & Drink

Forget the Sandwich Debate. Is a Hot Dog a Snack?

By and Published On 11/03/2017 By And Published On 11/03/2017
Thrillist Video
More From Snack Talk

related

You've Been Eating Pringles Wrong Your Entire Life

related

The Ultimate Halloween Candy Fantasy Team

related

The 18 Worst Halloween Candies Known to Man

related

The 20 Best Halloween Candies Ever

Trending

related

Everything You Need to Know About the 2017 NYC Marathon on Sunday

related

These Extra-Large Donuts Are Bigger Than Your Face

related

Jennifer Lawrence Took Over 'Kimmel' to Ask Kim Kardashian About O.J. & Getting Naked

related

This Kid Tried to Eat 100 McDonald's Chicken Sandwiches in 24 Hours

Welcome to Snack Talk, Thrillist’s brand-new YouTube series that’s literally all about snacks -- the ones we love, the ones we hate, and the ones we all end up eating anyway. Join host Justin Warner and celebrity guests as they dive deep into the world of cheese dust with new episodes every Friday at 2pm ET on Thrillist’s YouTube channel.

Despite clear rulings on the issue by everyone from Thrillist’s former copy editor to Jimmy Kimmel, the classic American debate over whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich never seems to die. But now, a new and equally disturbing question about our nation’s preferred tubed meat threatens to divide us even further: Is a hot dog a snack?

In this week's episode of Thrillist's new series, Snack Talk, host Justin Warner asks Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal of YouTube's Good Mythical Morning to help him definitively rule on what makes a snack a snack. The three-person panel of Supreme Snack Justices weigh in various snackable foods -- everything from muffins to charcuterie -- before deciding once and for all whether these foods deserve to be called snacks. The debate over whether hot dogs deserve the title is perhaps the most contentious. Watch and find out what they decide.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Tony Merevick is Senior News Editor at Thrillist and would argue that a single hot dog is a snack while multiple hot dogs are a meal. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Stuff You'll Like