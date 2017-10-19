This Hotel Hands You a Couple 40s When You Check In

When you check into a hotel, what do you expect? Your room key. A few tips on where to get a bite to eat. Maybe a little help bringing your bags up to the room. Just getting those basics can feel like a victory.
But it would feel a hell of a lot better if you got those things, then the clerk said, "Oh, I almost forgot. Here are a couple high gravity 40s. Enjoy your stay."
It's a real thing happening right now at the Kimpton Goodland hotel in Goleta, California, which isn't too far down the road from Santa Barbara on the beach. (There are pretty drives around there.) Through October 23, you can get 40% off your room and two 40-ounce bottles of sweet, sweet beer with their promotion called Forty Love. It's limited to stays between now and November 26, but you won't find many boutique hotels that will give this particular kind of warm welcome.
It's an alluring and unique deal if you're headed out that way. Plus, it puts you on the beach and awfully close to Los Padres National Forest. If you're not, you can recreate the experience by picking up two 40s and hanging out in a hotel room. You'll miss out on the beach and the forest, though.
