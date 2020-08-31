Google Is Adding Voice Assistants & Smart Hubs to Hotels for a Hands-Free Stay

Although coronavirus continues to plague much of the country, Americans have slowly but surely begun to travel again -- just with new precautions in place. And now, Google is making the whole process even easier by partnering with hotels across the United States and United Kingdom for less of a hands-on hotel experience.

The tech giant announced plans to add its Nest Hub smart display set ups and Google Assistants to rooms, so guests can request new towels, schedule wake up calls, or check out without the need to touch anything -- aka the dream in this day and age.

In case you're unfamiliar with the setup, the Nest Hub technology allows you to make a whole host of service requests by simply speaking. You can get local news updates (maybe check in on those COVID-19 numbers), access in-room entertainment, and get info on restaurant and store hours.