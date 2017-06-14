Google Is Going to Let You Back Up Your Entire Computer on Google Drive

Good news, frazzled and disorganized denizens of the internet. Google is going to help you better keep your files in order. It has announced a new tool called Backup and Sync. It will allow everyday users to backup their folders, photos, old college papers, and other documents to Google Drive's cloud storage.
With the tool, Drive users will no longer have to upload files and organize things manually. Instead, the tool will recreate your desktop organizational system in Drive. You select the folders to backup and it syncs them with your Drive, making the process streamlined.
The hook, for now, is the update won't add more storage to your Drive account. If you're hoping to store more than 15 gigabytes, you'll have to pay for additional storage, like Drive already works. Current rates are 100GB for $1.99 a month and 1TB for $9.99 a month.
Google says this was designed for casual users. Businesses and users with complex systems in place aren't likely to find the tool meets their needs.
Google will roll out Backup and Sync for Mac and PC on June 28, 2017. G Suite customers will get something similar in Google Drive File Stream, which will be released later this year.
