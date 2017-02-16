This Little Girl's Google Job Application Got an Inspiring Response from the CEO

Now that the simple act of checking the latest news alert on your phone requires bracing yourself, there's a good chance you need as many "feel good" stories as you can get to make it through the day. Well, here's a damn good one, courtesy of an ambitious little girl and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

As a report by Mashable explains, 7-year-old Chloe Bridgewater of Hereford, England recently wrote a letter addressed to "google boss" seeking a job at the tech giant, following a career talk with her dad, Andy Bridgewater. As you can imagine, she became particularly interested in the company after seeing photos of the bean bags, go-karts, and other perks at Google's headquarters, and wrote, "My name is Chloe and when I'm bigger I would like a job with google."