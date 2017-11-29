Google Is Finally Fixing Its Disaster of a Cheeseburger Emoji

If you're an informed citizen, you know about the travesty that is Google's cheeseburger emoji. In case you missed it (shame on you), Twitter user, writer, and hero Thomas Baekdal broke the news that the cheese on the emoji was placed underneath the patty. The internet, as it is wont to do, flew into a tizzy. Even Google CEO Sundar Pichai got involved, promising that the company would "drop everything else we are doing" to address it.
We're relieved to announce that Pichai has made good on his promise.
As of the Android 8.1 update, the Google burger emoji now features cheese above the patty, changing the order to lettuce-tomato-cheese-patty, the way it was meant to be... the way We the People deserve it to be.
So, behold:
Take a look at Emojipedia to see the updated versions of a few other food emojis. For instance, you'll be happy to know that the beers in this update are filled closer to the top.
But next to proper cheese placement that seems fairly trivial.
