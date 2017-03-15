The Latest Chrome Update Will Finally Make Your Computer Not Slow to a Crawl

If you're one of the 42% of people using Google Chrome on the regular, you've undoubtedly noticed how quickly your computer slows to a crawl -- and how swiftly its battery depletes -- when you insist on keeping a bunch of tabs open. It's the cross we bear as tab-happy Internet junkies.

Fortunately, Google's heard our cries, and finally addressed the issue in a brand new version of Chrome that keeps your machine running smoothly -- and for much longer -- no matter how many tabs you've got open.