Watch a 37-Year Timelapse of Your Town with This Google Feature

The planet is old. Like, 4.5 Billion years old. And in that time, Earth has changed and changed and changed. There have been ice ages and the shifting of tectonic plates. Any fifth grade science book can fill you in on most of the details. But even in our more recent history, the planet has been changing too, and, ahead of Earth Day on April 22, an opportunity to reflect on how quickly our environment can change might be beneficial. With this Google Earth tool continuing to add photos to its database, you can get a front-row seat to how things have changed.

Google has created a timelapse feature that allows you to see how different cities have changed over the last 37 years. In the context of 4.5 billion years, four decades doesn’t seem like that much time, but in the context of real estate development, it does. According to the New York Post, Google used 24 million satellite photos to create the tool.