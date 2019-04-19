Google Earth Now Has Virtual Tours of 31 National Parks in the U.S.

They may not have the trendy appeal of more happening parts of the country, but the national park system in the United States is one of America's greatest treasures. If you can, you ought to explore one near you this weekend, when they'll all have free admission to celebrate National Parks Week. Though even if you can't, you can still get an up close look at what they have to offer thanks to Google Earth, which is rolling out virtual tours of some of the most breathtaking parks in the country starting tomorrow.
To celebrate National Parks Week, the map and satellite imagery masters at Google Earth have put together a series of guided virtual tours of 31 national parks around the country, providing a stunning glimpse of the trails and vistas you can take advantage of if you visit them in real life. It may not be the same as lacing up your hiking boots and inhaling the crisp clean air of the wilderness, but they're pretty neat nonetheless.
This is the World's Longest Zipline
To take a digital hike, so to speak, just head on over to Google Earth starting April 20 and you'll see a list of the parks with tours available. Simple click on any you want to see, and you'll be whisked away to see a series of interactive photos and views of its most breathtaking trails and views.
Here's a full list of the parks that will be featured.
- Acadia National Park
- Arches National Park
- Badlands National Park
- Big Bend National Park
- Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
- Bruce Canyon National Park
- Canyonlands National Park
- Channel Islands National Park
- Cuyahoga Valley National Park
- Death Valley National Park
- Denali National Park
- Dry Tortugas National Park
- Everglades National Park
- Glacier National Park
- Grand Canyon National Park
- Grand Teton National Park
- Great Smoky Mountain National Park
- Guadalupe Mountains National Park
- Joshua Tree National Park
- Mesa Verde National Park
- Mount Rainier National Park
- Olympic National Park
- Redwood National and State Parks
- Rocky Mountain National Park
- Sequoia National Park
- Shenandoah National Park
- Virgin Islands National Park
- Wind Cave National Park
- Yellowstone National Park
- Yosemite National Park
- Zion National Park
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.