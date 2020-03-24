Google Earth Offers Vivid Virtual Tours of 30 Famous World Heritage Sites

The more time you spend social distancing in your apartment, the more a kitchen table covered in envelopes looks like a white-capped mountain at the far reaches of the Earth. That's why it can be helpful to explore the outside world in whatever ways you can. Thankfully, Google Earth is making it shockingly easy to go on an adventure, albeit virtually, by offering digital tours of 30 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
It's never been a more appropriate time to explore areas with cultural, historical, and scientific significance. These historical sites provide communities with a sense of pride and identity. They remind us all that, while the world is ever-evolving in sometimes scary ways, the beauty in humanity can and should be preserved.
To begin your journey through the sites, click here and scroll through the options on the top right side of the screen.
Through the expansive platform, you can admire mysterious wonders of the world, like Stonehenge, or historic and still-functional technologies, like The Mill Network at Kinderdijk-Elshout in the Netherlands.
Other virtual gems include India's Taj Mahal, pictured above, as well as the Catedral de Sevilla in Spain, the Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt, the Palace of Versailles in France, and the stunning Domica Cave in Slovakia.
Keep in mind that exploring World Heritage Sites is just one virtual opportunity provided by the platform. You can also tour 31 national parks, for example, or stare at your ex's house. OK, OK, don't do that last one.
