Google Just Made It Easier for You to Find Your Voting Location
The company's search tools now provide more streamlined answers to your Election Day questions.
Following record-high searches for "how to vote" this election season, Google enabled new features that make it easier to get answers about when, where, and how to cast your vote.
As of Friday, when you ask certain election-related questions on Google Search or Maps, you'll be presented with location-specific details from the Voting Information Project, a nonpartisan nonprofit spearheaded by Democracy Works and state election officials.
Searches like "early voting locations" and "ballot drop boxes near me" will trigger the new feature that not only addresses your query but also offers pro tips and connects you to other resources about getting registered, requesting absentee ballots, and understanding important deadlines. Whether you plan to vote by mail, vote early, or vote in-person on Election Day, you'll get answers.
The tech company also revealed that some new features won't be limited to Google Search and Maps. Soon—though we aren't told exactly when—Google Assistant will also be able to pull up voting place information on any Assistant-enabled device with a question as simple as, "Hey Google, where do I vote?"
Once you've selected a voting site, either through Google Search or Google Assistant, you'll be redirected to Maps for directions and voting hours.
The election is only a couple of weeks away and if you don't have a voting plan already, let this be the kick in the pants you need. Seriously. You barely have to lift a finger.
