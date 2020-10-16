Google Just Made It Easier for You to Find Your Voting Location

Following record-high searches for "how to vote" this election season, Google enabled new features that make it easier to get answers about when, where, and how to cast your vote.

As of Friday, when you ask certain election-related questions on Google Search or Maps, you'll be presented with location-specific details from the Voting Information Project, a nonpartisan nonprofit spearheaded by Democracy Works and state election officials.

Searches like "early voting locations" and "ballot drop boxes near me" will trigger the new feature that not only addresses your query but also offers pro tips and connects you to other resources about getting registered, requesting absentee ballots, and understanding important deadlines. Whether you plan to vote by mail, vote early, or vote in-person on Election Day, you'll get answers.