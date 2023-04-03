Google Flights Is Offering a Lowest Price Guarantee for the First Time
Make your next big flight purchase without worrying about whether or not you purchased at the wrong time.
Google Flights is offering a new tool that will take some of the major anxiety out of your next big travel decision. The platform is rolling out a new feature that will offer customers a lowest price guarantee when booking certain flights.
"No one likes to feel buyer's remorse, and that's especially true for a big purchase like plane tickets where the prices change from day to day," an announcement from Google states. "We've all thought to ourselves: Should I book now in case the price goes up tomorrow? Or should I wait in case there's a better deal next week?"
Google Flights already offers you the opportunity to see if the price you're seeing for your trip is low, high, or average for the time you plan on traveling. You can even set flexible time ranges so that you can see when the cheapest time to book is. Now, Google is also testing a new program that will guarantee you book the lowest price for your flight.
Flights available through the new feature will be indicated with price guarantee badges, which you can see an example of above. If you see the badge, Google is confident that the price will not get any lower before takeoff. If the price does lower between when you purchase your ticket and when you depart, Google will send you the difference through Google Pay.
As Google is testing the program, Google will only offer this guarantee on flights that are available to be booked with the "Book on Google" itineraries that are departing from the United States. This means that you'd need to book directly through Google instead of through an airline. Make sure that there is a price guarantee badge on the flight if you plan on using the feature.
