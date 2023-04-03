Google Flights Is Offering a Lowest Price Guarantee for the First Time

Google Flights is offering a new tool that will take some of the major anxiety out of your next big travel decision. The platform is rolling out a new feature that will offer customers a lowest price guarantee when booking certain flights.

"No one likes to feel buyer's remorse, and that's especially true for a big purchase like plane tickets where the prices change from day to day," an announcement from Google states. "We've all thought to ourselves: Should I book now in case the price goes up tomorrow? Or should I wait in case there's a better deal next week?"

Google Flights already offers you the opportunity to see if the price you're seeing for your trip is low, high, or average for the time you plan on traveling. You can even set flexible time ranges so that you can see when the cheapest time to book is. Now, Google is also testing a new program that will guarantee you book the lowest price for your flight.