Google Flights Will Finally Tell You to the Best Time to Book Your Ticket

Thanks to the many apps, websites, and airline flash sales at your disposal, finding damn good deals on flights has never been easier. At the same time, it's just as easy to get burned in the process by waiting to book a flight, only to find the fare has doubled just days later. But now, Google hopes to change that with a new feature that alerts you when prices are about to increase.

Google said the new functionality will roll out to its Google Flights tool over the next few weeks, along with other helpful features that will make booking a flight slightly less painful. Specifically, Google Flights will let you track flights and routes by sending you email notifications when the prices are expected to change based on historic fare data (of which Google presumably has a shitload). You'll also get an email when the fares actually do increase and -- perhaps best of all -- when the fares dramatically decrease. In other words, you can sweat less now when you're unable to book a flight right away.