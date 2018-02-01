Travel

Whoa: Google Now Warns You When Your Flight Comes With Extra Fees

By Updated On 02/01/2018 at 01:22PM EST By Updated On 02/01/2018 at 01:22PM EST
Shutterstock

Trending

related

'Mario Kart' Is Finally Coming to Your Phone

related

The First Trailer for Adam Sandler and Chris Rock's Netflix Movie Is Here

related

The Definitive Guide to Eating in Little Italy

related

How To Rock The Lunar New Year Up And Down The West Coast

Stuff You'll Like

related

Amtrak's 3-Day Winter Sale Has 25% Off Trips Right Now

related

An Absurdly Deep Analysis of How Many Dilly Dillys To Expect During the Super Bowl

related

The 21 Best Vegetarian Restaurants in America

Any remotely experienced adult understands that glistening discount airfare is often just a ploy to hawk hidden fees. Luckily, though, Google is here to battle that airline industry deception. The internet giant just released two new tools for its Google Flights feature that aim to alleviate the worst parts of flying Basic Economy on Delta, American, and United Airlines. 

When booking a cheaper fare with one of America's three largest carriers, Google will list the conveniences you'll be missing out on -- the ability to bring a carry-on bag, among others -- and what you'll have to pay extra for, down to the exact dollar amount: 

Airlines often bury the details, and it's pretty common to get slapped with a hefty fee after booking what's billed as a great deal. This way, you can ostensibly avoid all the up-charges that have a way of making you grit your teeth when there's no overhead bin space and you can't select your own seat. 

Additionally, Google will track the reasons why flights are delayed. Citing historical flight data, the company will use its machine learning software to monitor interrupted flight service and even provide the cause of delays, whether it's weather-related, a mechanical issue, or the like. The company says that "delays are only flagged when we’re at least 80% confident in the prediction."

Consumers are always subject to the whims of airlines and often have no recourse when slapped with extra dollar signs. Google's doing its best to make a crummy thing slightly less so. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like