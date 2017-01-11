America Has Boring-Ass Taste in Halloween Costumes

Halloween is on the horizon, and that means people are asking the internet what costumes they should wear. Google has played magic mirror for aspiring cosplayers in the form of its Frightgeist report, which measures the most searched-for costumes of the year, both nationally and locally.
As GQ rightly notes, Halloween 2016 is going to be a reenactment of Suicide Squad, as searches for Harley Quinn and The Joker claim the no. 1 and no. 2 spots, respectively. Even though Jared Leto and Margot Robbie are primed to dominate the evening via fanboys and fangirls across America, the 48 remaining costume choices are well, just a bit #generic.
Let’s have a look at them, in order:
- Harley Quinn
- Joker
- Superhero
- Pirate
- Wonder Woman
- Witch
- Batman
- Star Wars
- Clown
- Dinosaur
- Mermaid
- Pikachu
- Zombie
- Minnie Mouse
- Deadpool
- Vampire
- Poison Ivy
- Princess
- Minions
- Unicorn
- Ghostbusters
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Catwoman
- Pumpkin
- Tyrannosaurus
- Lion
- Doll
- Mickey Mouse
- PAW Patrol
- Cheerleader
- Little Red Riding Hood
- Skeleton
- The Mad Hatter
- Fairy
- Angel
- Tinker Bell
- Ninja
- Ghost
- Superman
- Rabbit
- Stormtrooper
- Princess Jasmine
- Bear
- 1980s
- Power Rangers
- Belle
- Batgirl
- Steampunk
- Darth Vader
- Cowboy
Any astute Halloween fanatic knows Google is probably omitting the word “sexy” in front of every costume on the list. After all, how much more interesting do you seem when telling your friends that you’ve decided upon being “Sexy Darth Vader,” or “Sexy Pikachu,” instead of their traditional, non-sexy variants? Perhaps most surprising of all, internet man of the hour Ken Bone didn’t even scrape the top 50 -- and that’s with his own “sexy” costume already on the market.
If the data seems a bit weird, it’s worth remembering that Halloween is an evening meant for children to dress up and eat candy. And it's probably a good thing they don’t dress as Ken Bone.
