America Has Boring-Ass Taste in Halloween Costumes

Let’s have a look at them, in order:

Harley Quinn

Joker

Superhero

Pirate

Wonder Woman

Witch

Batman

Star Wars

Clown

Dinosaur

Mermaid

Pikachu

Zombie

Minnie Mouse

Deadpool

Vampire

Poison Ivy

Princess

Minions

Unicorn

Ghostbusters

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Catwoman

Pumpkin

Tyrannosaurus

Lion

Doll

Mickey Mouse

PAW Patrol

Cheerleader

Little Red Riding Hood

Skeleton

The Mad Hatter

Fairy

Angel

Tinker Bell

Ninja

Ghost

Superman

Rabbit

Stormtrooper

Princess Jasmine

Bear

1980s

Power Rangers

Belle

Batgirl

Steampunk

Darth Vader

Cowboy

Any astute Halloween fanatic knows Google is probably omitting the word “sexy” in front of every costume on the list. After all, how much more interesting do you seem when telling your friends that you’ve decided upon being “Sexy Darth Vader,” or “Sexy Pikachu,” instead of their traditional, non-sexy variants? Perhaps most surprising of all, internet man of the hour Ken Bone didn’t even scrape the top 50 -- and that’s with his own “sexy” costume already on the market.

If the data seems a bit weird, it’s worth remembering that Halloween is an evening meant for children to dress up and eat candy. And it's probably a good thing they don’t dress as Ken Bone.