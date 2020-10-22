You Can Now Search for Songs on Google by Humming the Tune

I rarely know actual words to the song stuck in my head. In fact, my personal rendition typically features a lot of improvisation—i.e. butchered lyrics—which makes hunting down the real track that much more difficult. Enter, Google.

The tech giant is introducing an all-new update that lets you search by simply humming whatever song's playing a continuous loop through your brain. Earlier this month, Google announced the feature debut as a way to find tracks when you're missing the name, artist, or even lyrics. Available on mobile and Google Assistant devices, you can simply ask "Hey, Google, what's this song?" and put on your own little performance for 10 to 15 seconds.

The algorithm will then match your tune with song and artist information—check out the music video, learn the correct lyrics, or check out other recordings of the same song.

"When you hum a melody into Search, our machine learning models transform the audio into a number-based sequence representing the song’s melody," Google wrote in an October 15 blog post. "Our models are trained to identify songs based on a variety of sources, including humans singing, whistling or humming, as well as studio recordings. The algorithms also take away all the other details, like accompanying instruments and the voice's timbre and tone. What we’re left with is the song’s number-based sequence, or the fingerprint."