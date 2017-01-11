Google is Launching a Toilet Locator App

Google Maps is a one-stop resource for geographically pin-pointing basically anything. But when it comes to finding a clean bathroom in a time of desperation, the app’s usefulness suddenly plummets. In places like India, where clean public bathrooms aren’t an amenity available to everyone, this is a huge problem.

But that’s why Google is teaming with the Indian government to launch a Toilet Locator App, which will link you up with a suitable facility when things are feeling grim.

First reported by the International Business Times India, the pilot project debuts this month in the National Capital Region of greater New Delhi. According to an Indian government official, the Toilet Locator goes beyond the pale of helping one find a Starbucks or gas station, and will include toilets in hospitals, metro stations and shopping centers.