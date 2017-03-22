Google Maps Now Lets You Track Exactly Where Your Friends Are

This new location-tracking function, which is slated to roll out "soon" to users worldwide, will allow you to enable friends/colleagues/Tinder dates to follow your movement as you approach your agreed-upon meeting spot. To do this, you'll simply tap "Share Location," pick a contact(s), choose how long to make them privy to your location details (anywhere from 15 minutes to three days), and alert them via the messenger service of your choice. The recipient will get a link that launches a Google Map featuring a floating blue dot that represents your real-time whereabouts. Also, if you're using Maps to navigate, you can easily "share trip progress" with selected contacts, who'll not only be able to see where you are in real time, but also an estimated time of arrival. Once you've arrived, your location sharing automatically ends.