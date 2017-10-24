This Map Shows The 31 Most Haunted Places in America

Whether it's a swarm of cockroaches ambushing a commercial flight, or this bathing suit emblazoned with Guy Fieri's face, there is clearly unabashed horror lurking around every corner. But because the United States is no stranger to courting the paranormal, this map of the 31 (allegedly) most haunted places in the country should give you a good reason to get scared online, even if you aren't locking eyes with Guy Fieri.
Parsing through the listings, which extend across much of the country's haunted landscape, you'll find some places you've known were haunted since grade school:There's the Alamo, teeming with very dead and angry Texan soldiers for nearly two centuries, and Salem Massachusetts, which literally coined the term "Witch Hunt." There are others that don't fit the bill for a traditional horror show, though, such as the White House. Yes, the very same one that is home to the Oval Office.
This map, which initial reports first said was the handiwork of Google, actually turns out to be the product of a random Google Maps user who's chosen to remain anonymous. "It looks like the creator of this particular map has chosen to remain anonymous - sometimes creators choose to show their name in association with the map," a Google spokesperson told Thrillist in an email.
The anonymity certainly adds to the general eeriness associated with America's haunted sites. So with less than a week to go before human sized memes descend on the bucolic neighborhoods of America, it might be as good a time as any to venture out into the terrifying void and provoke some angry ghosts. You've clearly got ample fodder for doing so.
